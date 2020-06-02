Kona Venkat To Produce Biopic On Indian Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari

Telugu producer Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana have announced to bankroll a biopic on Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari on the occasion of her 45th birthday on June 1. Reportedly, the Telugu project is yet to be titled and will have a pan-Indian release. It will be helmed by Sanjana Reddy.

The makers unveiled an announcement poster, which has the tagline - 'Journey Of A Girl Who Lifted The Nation'. The cast and crew will be announced soon. Kona Venkat will also be writing the script. For those who don't know, the writer-producer was earlier associated with films like MOM, Geethanjali, Baadshah, Ready and Dookudu and others.

Reports were suggesting that Nithya Menen will portray Karnam Malleswari on the big screen. However, the OK Kanmani actress rubbished the reports . According to a TOI report, rumours have it that Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh are being considered to play the titular role. Talking about the story of the film, it will tell the tale of the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Karnam Malleswari won the bronze medal.

In March, Kona Venkat had told The Asian Age that he wanted to make a film on Malleswari's life. He said, "This film is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from a remote village in Srikakulam district won the Bronze medal for India in Olympics. That is definitely a big story to narrate."

"She has faced so many hurdles and problems to reach this level. It wasn't easy. She told us her whole story and gave us permission to portray all the incidents in her life," Kona Venkat added.

Notably, Karnam Malleswari will be the third biggest biopic from Telugu industry after the films on legendary actors Sr NTR and Savitri.