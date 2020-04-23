Mahesh Babu’s Film With SS Rajamouli To Be A Thriller?

There is no denying the fact that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, has got everyone excited for its release. But recently, the maverick filmmaker gave yet another reason for all his fans to rejoice. Rajamouli confirmed that he is teaming up with superstar Mahesh Babu for his next outing and their movie will roll in 2022.

While we don't have all the details about their project, the latest grapevine suggests that the RRR director is penning down a commercial thriller for the 44-year-old actor. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in 123telugu.com, Rajamouli is already using the lockdown period to his advantage and has started working on the new script along with his father and veteran director, KV Vijayendra Prasad.

The report also states that the Mahesh Babu-starrer is going to be a commercial thriller and the basic plot of the movie is currently being worked on. Once Rajamouli wraps up his highly-anticipated period war-drama, he will fully engage himself in his next directorial venture. Though an official announcement is awaited regarding the film's genre and the rest of the cast, we are still intrigued by the fact that these two talented artists will dish out a thriller together.

Considering Rajamouli and Mahesh were planning to join hands for the longest time, we are pretty sure the two will create something spectacular together, now that they are actually collaborating for the very first time. Yes, you heard that right. And that's another reason why we just can't wait for their movie to arrive in theatres already.

