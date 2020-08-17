Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Begin Filming In The US!

The recent release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's motion poster created a buzz amongst Mahesh Babu fans. The convincing BGM that came along with the mass poster has raised the expectations of the audiences, who are eagerly awaiting for the film to begin its shoot.

Well, we now have an update on the Mahesh-starrer which has a lot to do with its shooting! Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the first schedule of the film shoot will begin in October 2020. The film will go on floors after Dussehra for a month's schedule in the United States.

The Sarkaru Vaaru Paata team, who were reportedly prepping to shoot the film in India, had to drop the plan owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The makers are said to be eyeing the US shoot so as to finish at least one part of the movie. Mahesh Babu and the team apparently believe that the situation in the country (India) will get back to normal by the time they finish shooting in the US. If rumours are to be believed the makers are expecting to release the film on Dussehra 2021.

Talking about the rest of the casting other than Mahesh Babu, the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh had confirmed her inclusion in the movie. Of lately, rumours about Bollywood diva Ananya Panday's inclusion in Sarkaru Vaari Paata has also made it to the headlines. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding her inclusion in the project.

Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the film is directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

