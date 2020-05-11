Mahesh Babu To Have A Cameo in Venkatesh Daggubati-Varun Tej’s F3? Here’s The Truth!

Rumours of Mahesh Babu essaying cameos in upcoming movies have become a hot topic of Tollywood. Recently, there was buzz that the actor will be appearing in Chiranjeevi's Acharya for an extended cameo. Later, the role was taken up by Ram Charan, which eventually disappointed Mahesh fans. Well, do not worry, as another rumour has surfaced about the actor's cameo and this time it's for Anil Ravipudi's F3. As per rumours, the Superstar will join hands with Venkatesh Daggubati and Mega Prince Varun Tej, to be a part of the sequel to 2019 movie F2.

Grapevine suggests that the director, who recently worked with Mahesh for the blockbuster movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, had requested the actor to play a cameo in the movie, to which he gave his nod. Coming to reality, there is very little chance of Mahesh's cameo in F3, as the actor is not someone who does small roles for movies. Anil Ravipudi, talking about the third hero in the comedy-drama, told a leading website, "F3 is obviously going to be a fun-driven film. In fact, the dose of entertainment will be doubled in the film. As of now, the story doesn't really have space for a third hero."

The director, who is currently busy penning the film's script amid the lockdown, further added, "However as things progress, if I feel another character can be accommodated I will look for an actor. But right now there are no such plans."

Well, we have our fingers crossed for the maker's official confirmation on Mahesh Babu's mass entry in F3. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. Touted to be a sequel to the 2019 movie, the upcoming project will not be the continue the marriage theme, but will have an entertaining factor equal to the first installment.

