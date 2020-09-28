Mahesh Babu Wishes Puri Jagannadh On His Birthday; Netizens Call The Superstar ‘Egoless’

It's indeed a mass day! Renowned director Puri Jagannadh is celebrating his 54th birthday today and several fans and followers including celebrities from the industry have wished him on his big day.

Well, what impressed the netizens on this occasion is Superstar Mahesh Babu's special wish for Puri. The actor took to his social media handle and tweeted, "Wishing one of my favourite directors Puri Jagannadh a very happy birthday! Much happiness and success to you always."

Wishing one of my favourite directors @purijagan a very happy birthday!! Much happiness and success to you always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2020

Though earlier it was rumoured that the duo is not on talking terms with each other and there was tension between them due to creative differences and ego clash, the wish has proved to be otherwise. Well, fans and followers of the two extremely talented artists are now celebrating the moment, with many calling Mahesh Babu an Egoless star.

Check out the tweets here!

Aa puri mahesh ki wish cheyyakapoyina, SVP ki all the best cheppakapoyina

He wished him for b'day

Adhi thana zero ego ante,golden character ante 🙏🙏



Jai Babu 🙏😘#SarkaruVaariPaata #MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/RK4PnEhQZN — Manobhiram_DHFM💥 (@i_am_DHFM_) September 28, 2020

Aa puri mahesh ki wish cheyyakapoyina, SVP ki all the best cheppakapoyina

He wished him for b'day

Adhi thana zero ego ante,golden character ante 🙏🙏#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh #HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/q6e4nXqNnL — Prince Mahesh Babu FC ™ (@ursPMB) September 28, 2020

andhuke akka urstrulymahesh antaru andharu

egolessstar in TFI😍 — sᴜʀʏᴀ ᴛᴇנᴀ (@suryaroyality) September 28, 2020

Adhi babu antha ego less anna nv proud to be your fan anna love you 😍😍#HappyBirthdayPuriJagan#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/BpaX6kUg8G — avinash DHFM (@avinashsai10) September 28, 2020

For those uninitiated, Mahesh and Puri Jagannadh have delivered one of the blockbuster hits of the Tollywood film industry in 2006 with their romantic action thriller Pokiri, which changed the fate of their respective careers. Later, the actor-director duo again collaborated for the 2012 action crime flick Business Man, which also became a blockbuster at the theatres. It is said that the two were supposed to join hands for the movie Jana Gana Mana, which didn't take off due to some creative differences between the two.

Talking about their future projects, Puri Jagannadh is currently busy with his next with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday tentatively titled Fighter. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram's political thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is also a part of Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu To Play Double Role In The Action Film?

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Begin Filming In The US!