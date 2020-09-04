Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu To Play Double Role In The Action Film?

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Parasuram titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata is indeed one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. With the filming of the action thriller yet to start, there have been several speculations that the movie might begin its first schedule of shoot in October 2020. It was reportedly said that the film will go on floors after Dussehra for a month's schedule in the United States.

Well, looks like the gossip mongers have diverted their attention as we hear that the Superstar will be essaying a double role in the upcoming film. If rumours are to be believed, Mahesh will essay the roles of a pawnbroker and a bank officer in the film. Though it is not confirmed if he is essaying a double role or just two avatars as per the demand of his character in the film, fans are on cloud nine with the recent rumour, which has now become viral on the internet.

It is to be noted that the makers have initiated the pre-production of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Touted to be a political action thriller, the film will have Keerthy Suresh essaying the female lead role. Though there were rumours that Nivetha Thomas might play the second lead actress in the film, in a recent interview with Filmibeat, the actress rubbished the rumours about her inclusion.

Based on the theme of corruption in government offices, the project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

The recent release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's motion poster on Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday created a buzz amongst his fans and followers. The convincing BGM composed by S Thaman that came along with the mass poster has raised the expectations of the netizens.

