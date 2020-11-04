Miss India Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh Starrer Is High On Ambition But Low On Inspiration

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, VK Naresh, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra Director: Narendra Nath

The highly awaited Telugu drama Miss India starring Keerthy Suresh was released today (November 4, 2020) on Netflix. The film directed by debutant Narendra Nath was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Backed by Mahesh S Koneru under his production banner East Coast Productions, Miss India has a star cast including Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, VK Naresh, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra, Sumanth and Shailendra.

Did the Keerthy Suresh-starrer meet the expectations of the audience? Read on to know..

Plot

Manasa Samyuktha (Keerthy Suresh) who hails from a middle-class family from Andhra Pradesh's Lambasingi is shattered after her father is diagnosed with stage 5 Alzheimer's Disease and her grandfather's sudden death. She along with her family relocates to the USA after her brother gets a job at the American University. As she completes MBA (Masters in Business Administration) from a top university, Samyuktha dreams of doing business. She confronts disapproval from her family, who instructs her to settle down in life.

A determined Manasa is seen moving out of the house to chase her dream against the will of her family. She plans to do Indian chai business in America, after getting inspired by her late grandfather's medicinal tea recipe. Though the young lady is seen struggling with capital and assets for the Miss India tea business, her exemplary plans help her succeed and even compete with the coffee tycoon of America, Kailash Shiva Kumar (Jagapathi Babu).

With a neck and neck competition with Kailash, Samyuktha proves that Chai indeed has a place in the coffee land.

Script and direction

Miss India is a simple yet inspiring tale that lacks essence mainly because of the script. The storyline has been crafted in such a way that it clearly lacks to explain the need for certain characters and situations in the film. There is a shear lag and in a few places, the story goes off the track and misses the actual theme of the film.

On the other hand, the technicality of the film including color and the sound has been kept balanced.

Performances

Keerthy Suresh: The National Award-winning actress has done an impressive job with her role as Manasa Samyuktha. Her performance, impeccable dialogue delivery and gestures lift the tale making Miss India a watchable movie. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the charming actress is the true-blue show-stealer of the film.

Jagapathi Babu: The versatile star's acting chops as Kailash Shiva Kumar are highly appreciable. Jagapathi indeed acts with his eyes in the movie that garners the attention and makes us watch more his villainy avatar.

Technical Aspects

Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Sujith Vaassudev's cinematography deserve huge applause. The close-ups of the chai making at the beginning of the film will thrill you no matter if you are an ardent chai lover or not. The visual indeed blends smoothly with the story of the film. S Thaman's music composition has done complete justice to the film. A total of 3 songs are included, among which Shreya Ghosal's Kotthaga Kotthaga is a feel-good track that is pleasant to the ears.

What's Wow?

Dialogues

Music

What's Oops?

Story Lag

Verdict

Miss India is an ambitious project that fails to impress the audience. Though Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu managed to steer the film to an extent with their performances, the storyline had nothing great to offer.

Miss India Trailer Out! Keerthy Suresh Is Here To Impress You With 'Real Indian Chai'