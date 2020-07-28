Naga Shaurya Talks About Prepping For #NS20: Changing My Body From Bulky To Lean Wasn’t Easy

Naga Shaurya surprised everyone by sharing the first look of his next, NS 20 on July 27. After looking at the first look of #NS20, fans can't stop gushing over Naga Shaurya's look as an archer for his upcoming sports drama, directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. Amidst all, one thing which you can't ignore is Naga Shaurya's eight pack abs and lean physique.

In an interview with Times of India, Naga Shaurya revealed how he prepared for the character and made perfect use of the lockdown to transform his body. Speaking about the character, Naga Shaurya said, "I play an archer who's headed to the Olympics. The lockdown gave me the time to work out more to look better for this role. I even trained with a professional archer to learn the nuances of the sport and get the body language right."

Naga Shaurya feels changing his body from bulky to lean was not so easy for him. But his determination towards the character made the impossible possible. Talking about that, Naga Shaurya added, "Changing my body from bulky to lean wasn't easy but I was determined to do it. I used to be a national-level tennis player so essaying a sportsperson is well within my zone. I'm happy with my look and excited to shoot for my character."

The shooting of #NS20 has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 Crisis. Naga Shaurya is also unsure when he will resume shooting. He said, "There are some scenes we can shoot with a limited crew but we're going to wait a while longer till it's safer. We can't even use arrows on sets now because they have to be sanitised all the time. We'll just have to wait for things to get better."

#NS20 also features Ketika Sharma as the female lead. The film is produced by Narayana Das Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments.

