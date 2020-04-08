Ram Charan Comes To Pawan Kalyan’s Rescue: Actors To Unite For Virupaksha?

It's a noticeable fact that Ram Charan shares a good rapport with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Well, looks like the actors are all set to flaunt their special bond on-screen. Yes, you read it right! The Mega Power Star and the Power Star will share screen space in Virupaksha. Rumours are rife that Pawan Kalyan has approached Ram Charan for his next movie after Vakeel Saab, to play a cameo. Charan will apparently essay a special role in the periodic entertainer, also referred to as PSPK 27.

If the buzz has to be believed, it will be the first time when the uncle-nephew duo will be seen on the silver screen. Also, Ram Charan's inclusion will be a bonus for the movie, as he enjoys a huge fan following in Tollywood. The movie is said to be produced by AR Rathnam.

According to rumours, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will also be a part of Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial venture to essay the female lead.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's comeback movie Vakeel Saab's release has been pushed to an indefinite date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, there were reports that the courtroom drama might hit the theatres in June 2020. Directed by Venu Sriram, the last leg of the film's shoot is yet to be finished. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood movie Pink. Power Star will be reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Ram Charan had his first look motion poster from RRR unveiled on his birthday. Directed by SS, Rajamouli, the movie is said to be a fictitious story based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR will also have Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

Has Krish Jagarlamudi Approached Anushka Shetty For Pawan Kalyan Starrer?