Pushpa: Director Sukumar Quarantines Himself After Crew Member Of Allu Arjun Starrer Tests COVID-19 Positive?

Several speculations have been doing the rounds regarding a crew member of Pushpa testing positive for COVID-19, who has reportedly gone into isolation since then. Well now, if reports are to be believed, director Sukumar who is said to have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient, is currently under quarantine and will get tested again after a week, before resuming Pushpa's filming.

It is said that the executive came in contact with the Allu Arjun-starrer's director and other team members in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli forests, where the shooting of the highly awaited film was recently held. As per a report in Great Andhra, the crew member who tested positive is currently in a critical condition, which is why the team members including Sukumar have been asked to go into isolation.

Though it is not known if Allu Arjun came in contact with the crew member, reports are rife that the Stylish Star didn't come close to the positive patient during the shoot. Well, with several speculations doing the rounds about the crew member's critical condition and Sukumar's quarantine, fans and followers of Allu Arjun are expecting him and the team to soon clear the air about the same.

On a related note, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of Pushpa which is backed by renowned production banner Mythri Movie Makers. Kollywood actor Arya is said to be a part of the highly-anticipated film.

Talking about Allu Arjun's upcoming projects, he has exciting films up his sleeves including Koratala Siva's next titled #AA21 and ICON helmed by Venu Sriram. His recent release was the 2020 romantic drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that turned out to be the Sankranti winner of the year. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film featured south diva Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

