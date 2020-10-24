Sujatha To Re-Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Read Deets Inside

Several netizens recently slammed the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for eliminating contestants Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli and Kumar Sai Pampana from the show. A lot of netizens also threatened the makers and said that they would stop watching the reality show if the ex-contestants are not brought back.

Well, looks like the desire of the mini-screen audiences and netizens are going to be fulfilled as we hear that Sujatha will soon be re-entering the show. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the TV host is currently gearing up to re-enter the show after a thorough health check-up and tests considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us tell you that Sujatha was evicted during the fifth week elimination process. She became one of the favourites of the audiences, due to her straightforwardness and caring nature towards other contestants.

Talking about the show, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be skipping the weekend episode as he is busy shooting for his upcoming investigative thriller Wild Dog in the Himalayas and reportedly, won't be available for at least 2 weeks. Recent grapevine suggests that Samantha Akkineni might host the show in his absence during the weekend episode. If reports are to be believed, there will be no elimination this time and the contestants will be seen celebrating Vijayadashami in the house.

On a related note, sixth weekend episode saw the exit of actor Kumar Sai Pampana and the nominated contestants for the seventh-week elimination include Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet, Ariyana Glory, Avinash, Divi and Noel Sean. Interestingly, Noel is the current captain of the house.

