Bigg Boss Telugu Elimination: Is Monal Gajjar Getting Eliminated From Nagarjuna’s Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Monal Gajjar has indeed garnered the attention of the netizens with her charm and ongoing love-hate track with Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet. The Gujarati actress was also slammed by a section of mini-screen audiences and even the ex-contestants of the show for her game plan and for confusing the two men in the show, to garner the attention of the audiences for votes.

Well now, Monal has been nominated for the seventh week elimination and there are high chances that she might have to walk out of the show this time. Let us tell you that in the sixth week nomination, the actress along with Kumar Sai Pampana received the least votes. Later, Kumar Sai Pampana was declared as the evicted contestant, which didn't go well with the netizens and mini-screen audiences.

The makers of the show were also at the receiving end as they were slammed for eliminating one of the deserving contestants of the show, only to get more TRP with Monal's 'V' track with Akhil and Abhijeet. Let us tell you that a total of six contestants including Monal have been nominated for the elimination. The others are Abhijeet, Ariyana, Avinash, Divi and Noel. Well, if rumours are to be believed, the makers might also skip the elimination this week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Earlier, during the nominations this week, the house was divided into 2 groups. Interestingly, Monal and Akhil Sarthak were chosen as the members of a group and the duo had to convince one another by stating the reason why they deserve to be saved in the week's nomination. Surprisingly, Akhil who usually expresses his liking towards Monal didn't save her this time, and later poured a bucket of red paint over her, signifying that she has been nominated. Well, with several debates going on about the nominations, the mini-screen audiences are looking forward to the weekend episode to see what unfolds.

Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here's How To Vote For Abhijeet, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana And Others

Kumar Sai Pampana Says Abhijeet Is Now Aware Of Monal Gajjar's Game In Bigg Boss Telugu 4