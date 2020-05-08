    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Sukumar Remembers His Dear Friend Prasad, Pens An Emotional Post

      Director Sukumar recently got emotional, as his longtime friend and manager Prasad suddenly passed away due to heart attack last month. His sudden demise literally broke Sukumar and he still hasn't recovered from the shock. Sadly, due to the lockdown, he couldn't attend Prasad's last rites.

      Today, on Prasad's birth anniversary, Sukumar penned a heartwarming farewell post for his dear friend. He wrote in his inimitable Telugu prose.

      Sukumar began the letter with "lekapovadam ante enti..modati sari ee padam nakartham kakunda poyindi (What is the meaning of "No more"? For the first time in life, I have not understood the meaning of it.)"

      Read his post here:

      Happy Birthday my dear friend Prasad.

      Prasad had been with Sukumar from his first film Arya to the launch of Pushpa.

      The Allu Arjun-starrer is yet to commence its regular shooting and is indeed a special film for Allu Arjun as well as Sukumar. Pushpa will be the first pan-India project of the stylish star, as the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

      Talking about Pushpa, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjay in key roles. Earlier, there was a strong buzz in the industry that Suniel Shetty will be playing the antagonist in Pushpa. However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come from the makers. The report published in a leading portal also suggested that Allu Arjun will not have a dance number in Pushpa. Well, this is indeed shocking for the Stylish Star fans, who eagerly wait for his mass moves.

      Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Anish Kuruvilla in key roles.

      Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 18:22 [IST]
