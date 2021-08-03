Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari Sequel: Makers To Drop Big Announcement Soon!

Handsome
actor
Adivi
Sesh
is
marking
his
entry
into
Bollywood
with
his
forthcoming
biographical
action
film
Major
directed
by
Sashi
Kiran
Tikka.
Soon
after
wrapping
up
this
project,
the
star
will
be
prepping
for
the
sequel
of
his
biggest
blockbuster
Goodachari
which
completed
three
years
of
its
release
today
(August
3).
According
to
the
actor's
latest
tweet,
the
film's
announcement
will
be
out
in
August.
Sharing
the
news
with
his
innumerable
fans,
Sesh
tweeted,
"It's
#3YearsforGoodachari
today
:)
My
most
loved
film.
It
is
especially
The
film
children
love
the
most.
Since
August
has
always
been
a
lucky
month
for
me,
a
huge
update
of
the
next
mission
later
this
month!
#G2
Announcement
coming
soon!"
The
2018
action
spy
film
was
directed
by
Sashi
Kiran
Tikka.
Anil
Sunkara,
TG
Vishwa
Prasad
and
Abhishek
Agarwal
will
bankroll
the
second
installment
and
Vivek
Kuchibotla
is
the
Co-producer.
Adivi
Sesh
who
penned
the
story
and
screenplay
of
Goodachari
is
working
on
the
script
for
the
sequel
too.