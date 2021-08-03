Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari Sequel: Makers To Drop Big Announcement Soon!

Handsome actor Adivi Sesh is marking his entry into Bollywood with his forthcoming biographical action film Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Soon after wrapping up this project, the star will be prepping for the sequel of his biggest blockbuster Goodachari which completed three years of its release today (August 3). According to the actor's latest tweet, the film's announcement will be out in August.

Sharing the news with his innumerable fans, Sesh tweeted, "It's #3YearsforGoodachari today :) My most loved film. It is especially The film children love the most. Since August has always been a lucky month for me, a huge update of the next mission later this month! #G2 Announcement coming soon!"

Major Actor Adivi Sesh To Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Mother: You And Uncle Have Me For Life

EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh: I Have Always Been A Great Admirer Of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

The 2018 action spy film was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Anil Sunkara, TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal will bankroll the second installment and Vivek Kuchibotla is the Co-producer. Adivi Sesh who penned the story and screenplay of Goodachari is working on the script for the sequel too.