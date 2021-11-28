Choerographer Siva Shankar Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications: Celebs Mourn The Demise

Siva Shankar master, one of the leading dance choreographers of South Indian cinema passed away. The 72-year-old breathed his last on November 28, Sunday due to COVID-19 complications. Siva Sankar was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last few days and was shifted to the ICU after his condition worsened. His last rites will take place at Hyderabad's Mahaprasthanam, tomorrow.

The veteran choreographer who was born in Chennai on December 7, 1948, made his entry into the film industry as an assistant choreographer. He made his debut as a dance choreographer with the films like Kuruvikoodu. But it was the song numbers of the 1983-released blockbuster Chiranjeevi starrer Khaidi, which established him as a leading choreographer of South Indian cinema.

Siva Shankar master won the National Film Award for Best Dance Choreography for the song number 'Dheera Dheera' from the 2011-released Ram Charan starrer Magadheera. He has choreographed over 800 songs in his illustrious career, which lasted for over 4 decades. He also appeared in several Tamil and Telugu serials, and many popular films.

After the reports regarding Siva Shankar master's death began to circulate on social media, the renowned celebs of the film industry took to their official social media pages and mourned his demise.

"Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family," wrote director SS Rajamouli.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Cinema will always miss u sir 💔," reads Sonu Sood's tweet.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of renowned choreographer #ShivaShankarMaster. A wonderful soul, he was always a pillar of support to me. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. May God grant them the strength to bear this huge loss!," wrote Aishwarya Rajesh.