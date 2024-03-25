Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Globally Anticipated 'Devara'

All
the
leading
actors
in
the
Telugu
film
industry
are
working
hard
to
gain
recognition
across
India
and
beyond.
Many
have
already
become
well-known
at
both
national
and
international
levels.
Jr
NTR,
a
prominent
figure
in
Tollywood,
is
one
such
actor
who
has
recently
gained
international
fame.
He
is
currently
working
on
a
new
film
titled
'Devara',
directed
by
Koratala
Shiva.
This
movie
is
set
against
a
coastal
backdrop
and
promises
to
be
a
full-length
action-packed
entertainer.
There
are
high
expectations
for
'Devara',
which
is
being
produced
without
any
compromises
to
ensure
it
meets
the
expectations.
The
film,
known
for
its
unique
action
sequences,
is
being
released
in
two
parts.
The
first
part
is
scheduled
for
grand
theatrical
release
on
October
10
this
year,
with
the
shooting
currently
taking
place
in
Goa
after
completing
several
schedules.
Janhvi
Kapoor
stars
opposite
NTR,
and
there
are
rumors
of
another
leading
lady
being
part
of
the
cast,
with
names
like
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Krithi
Shetty
being
mentioned,
though
no
confirmation
has
been
made.
Recently,
there
have
been
leaks
regarding
the
second
female
lead
in
'Devara'.
Reports
suggest
that
Gujarati
actress
Shruti
Marathe,
married
to
serial
actor
Gaurav
Ghatnekar,
has
joined
the
cast.
She
is
rumored
to
be
playing
NTR's
wife
in
the
film,
portraying
a
character
that
pairs
with
the
father's
role
in
a
flashback
sequence.
This
role
is
said
to
be
more
emotional
and
significant
than
Janhvi
Kapoor's.
'Devara' is
being
produced
by
Nandamuri
Taraka
Rama
Rao
Arts
and
Yuvasudha
Arts.
The
music
for
the
film
is
being
composed
by
the
young
music
sensation
Anirudh.
Alongside
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
NTR,
Bollywood
actor
Saif
Ali
Khan
is
playing
the
antagonist.
Other
key
roles
are
filled
by
actors
Srikanth
and
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
among
others,
making
'Devara'
one
of
the
most
anticipated
films
in
Tollywood.