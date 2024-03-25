Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Globally Anticipated 'Devara'

All the leading actors in the Telugu film industry are working hard to gain recognition across India and beyond. Many have already become well-known at both national and international levels. Jr NTR, a prominent figure in Tollywood, is one such actor who has recently gained international fame. He is currently working on a new film titled 'Devara', directed by Koratala Shiva. This movie is set against a coastal backdrop and promises to be a full-length action-packed entertainer.

There are high expectations for 'Devara', which is being produced without any compromises to ensure it meets the expectations. The film, known for its unique action sequences, is being released in two parts. The first part is scheduled for grand theatrical release on October 10 this year, with the shooting currently taking place in Goa after completing several schedules. Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite NTR, and there are rumors of another leading lady being part of the cast, with names like Mrunal Thakur and Krithi Shetty being mentioned, though no confirmation has been made.

Recently, there have been leaks regarding the second female lead in 'Devara'. Reports suggest that Gujarati actress Shruti Marathe, married to serial actor Gaurav Ghatnekar, has joined the cast. She is rumored to be playing NTR's wife in the film, portraying a character that pairs with the father's role in a flashback sequence. This role is said to be more emotional and significant than Janhvi Kapoor's.

'Devara' is being produced by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. The music for the film is being composed by the young music sensation Anirudh. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor and NTR, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is playing the antagonist. Other key roles are filled by actors Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko, among others, making 'Devara' one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood.