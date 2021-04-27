Dulquer Salmaan Is Lieutenant Ram In Hanu Raghavapudi's Next: Read Details Inside

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor has recently kickstarted his next outing in Telugu cinema, the upcoming Hanu Raghavapudi directorial. The pan-Indian star is playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the movie, which is said to be a romantic thriller. The makers had recently revealed Dulquer Salmaan's first glimpse as Ram, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Swapna Cinema, the popular production banner that bankrolls the project revealed a glimpse of the actor in army uniform on the occasion of Ram Navami and wrote: "Lord Ram and his battle for love is legendary 💌 Witness to see our Lieutenant Ram's love saga soon!"

Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon

As per the reports, the first schedule shooting of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was wrapped up in Kashmir recently. According to the sources close to the project, the movie is a period love story which is in 1964 and is narrated in the backdrop of the Indian army. Dulquer Salmaan is playing the central character Lieutenant Ram, a young army officer in the movie.

Mahesh Babu To Team Up With Sudha Kongara For His Next?

The project marks Dulquer Salmaan's second outing in Telugu cinema. The makers are yet to reveal the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the project. As reported earlier, the Hanu Raghvapudi directorial is a pan-Indian project that will simultaneously release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannda, and Hindi.