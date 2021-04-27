Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. As we all know, the film was scheduled to release on May 13, 2021 in theatres. However, considering the current situation of COVID-19 in India, the makers of Acharya have decided to postpone its release.

Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company took to their Twitter handle and informed about it. They tweeted, "Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed."

Well, the COVID-19 cases in India are rising rapidly and the second wave of the virus is indeed affecting the entertainment industry. Several celebrities have also tested positive for COVID-19 and many have even lost their lives. Hence, Acharya makers decided to wait for its release until the situation gets better.

Acharya is indeed a special film for Chiru and his fans. After all, Koratala Siva's directorial venture will have Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing screen space for the first time in full-fledged roles. Moreover, music composer Mani Sharma and Chiranjeevi's combo will also be working in favour of the film.

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay and Regina Cassandra in key roles. Jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film's cinematography and editing are handled by Tirru and Naveen Nooli respectively.