Maestro Trailer Released: Nithiin Starrer To Hit Disney+ Hotstar On THIS Date!

The wait is over. The trailer of Nithiin's highly anticipated film Maestro is out. As promised earlier, the makers of the film on Monday (August 23) dropped the 1-minute-59-second video featuring the handsome actor, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

In the intriguing footage, Nithiin looks convincing as a visually impaired musician who witnesses a murder of a former film actor. On the other hand, the acting stints of the two divas look intense and we indeed can't wait to see them perform together on the screens. According to the official synopsis, Maestro follows a talented musician who fakes being blind and gets entangled in a web of crime and deceit and what follows is a laugh and thrill riot.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9. Presented by Rajkumar Akella and produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies, the film has music composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar. The film cinematography department is handled by J Yuvaraj and editing is carried out by SR Shekhar.

Maestro Release: Nithiin-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer To Be Out On Disney+ Hotstar On THIS Date?

Maestro Trailer To Release On August 23!

The thriller also features an ensemble cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Mangli and Srinivasa Reddy. Initially slated to hit the screens on June 11, the film's release was postponed due to the pandemic.

Maestro will mark Nithiin's maiden OTT venture. His previous releases Check and Rang De were released in theatres post the initial lockdown. The film is an official Telugu remake of the highly acclaimed Bollywood film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Maestro's first look poster featuring Nithiin was released on his 38th birthday (March 30) while the first single 'Baby O Baby' was dropped by the makers on July 16.