Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli’s Film: THIS Kollywood Superstar Might Play The Lead Antagonist!

Post wrapping up the shoot of RRR, the master craftsman SS Rajamouli is occupied with the post-production process and promotional activities of the period drama. The film starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will release in cinemas on January 7 next year. Well, as the film is releasing post multiple postponements and quite a long delay, fans are super thrilled and are eagerly waiting to witness the extravaganza on the big screen.

On the flip side, another section of fans is also awaiting his big announcement regarding Mahesh Babu's project. Though nothing much has been revealed officially since the maiden confirmation by Rajamouli, looks like the makers have gradually kickstarted the film's pre-production. If reports are to be believed, the team recently approached Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram to play the lead antagonist in the biggie. Well, an official confirmation regarding his inclusion is awaited, however, rumours are rife that he might sign on the dotted line very soon.

Vikram is known for his versatile performance and has already proved that he can play a deadly antagonist with his incredible acting chops in Mani Ratnam's Raavanan (2010) alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Interestingly, earlier social media was abuzz with speculation about the actor's inclusion in Allu Arjun's Pushpa, after Vijay Sethupathi turned down an important role in the film.

Currently, Vikram is super busy with his Tamil projects like Cobra, Dhruva Natchathiram, Mahaan, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and Mahavir Karna. As for Mahesh Babu, the actor has Sarkaru Vaari Paata and #SSMB28 in the pipeline.

Coming to SS Rajamouli, he is said to be focusing on the storyline of Mahesh Babu's project. The film is expected to go on floors in Summer 2022.