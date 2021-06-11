Mahesh Babu Rejected Prashanth Neel’s Multilingual Biggie Due To THIS Reason?

Director Prashanth Neel is currently on a signing spree. The director is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. Apart from the action entertainer, he also has two projects with Prabhas and Jr NTR respectively. Though he has also started shooting for Rebel Star's Salaar, his project with Jr NTR tentatively titled #NTR31, will reportedly go on floors by the end of 2021.

Well, with several speculations about his next making headlines every other day, what has now gabbed major attention is a big buzz regarding his meeting with Mahesh Babu. As per reports, earlier, the director had approached the superstar for a project. It is said that Mahesh wasn't happy with the narration and had politely turned down his offer suggesting him to come up with a different storyline.

Let us tell you that there are also rumours that the duo has finally locked a script and the announcement about the same will be made at the right time. However, there is no confirmation about their project and one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

As of now, Mahesh is super busy with his highly awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and helmed by Parasuram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Also starring Vennela Kishore in a key role, the film is slated to release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.

Talking about Prashanth Neel, the director has roped in some really talented leading actresses of the south film industry like Srinidhi Shetty and Shruti Haasan for KGF 2 and Salaar respectively. Notably, the female lead for #NTR31 is yet to be revealed.