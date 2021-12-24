Pushpa Day 8 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Struggles

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa has done a fair business at the box office with Rs 67.24 crore (share) coming in the first week with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Friday (day 8), the film acquired close to Rs 2.5 crore, making the total share collection between Rs 68.24-69.76 crore and gross Rs 104.56 crore (approx).

Though the film was expected to pull more audiences to the theatres during its second week run at the theatres, looks like the super success of Nani's Shyama Singha Roy hindered the collection hunt of Pushpa. Let us tell you that SSR was released on Friday (December 24) along with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's 83 (Telugu version). Well, going by the performances of these films in theatres looks like Pushpa's collection might decline in the days to come.

The Allu Arjun-starrer was released on December 17 and opened to a mixed response. Though the leading man's acting chop was one of the highlights of the entertainer, the technicalities of the film didn't shine as expected. Written and directed by Sukumar, the rural drama marks his third collaboration with the actor after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Arya, also starring Anuradha Mehta was Sukumar's debut film in Tollywood.

Pushpa has been produced on a large scale by renowned bankrollers Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the film, while Fahadh Faasil, the renowned Mollywood actor appears in the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, the main antagonist. As the name suggests, Pushpa: The Rise displays the rise of a driver in the smuggling syndicate of red sanders.

Pushpa was released in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.