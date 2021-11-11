Pushpa Release: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Get Postponed?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Post multiple postponements, the makers finally locked the rural drama's release date as December 17. Well, as per the latest reports, the makers have kick-started the post-production process and the final output will be ready by December first week.

Contrary to the reports, rumours are also rife that the makers might postpone the release date yet again. Yes, you read that right! If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Pushpa's release might get pushed to December 24. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the ongoing buzz, rumours suggest that the team will require more time than expected for its post-production process and therefore are planning to postpone the release.

Recently, Anasuya Bharadwaj's first look from the film was unveiled by the team. Earlier, the makers had released posters of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and Sunil from the film which had enthralled the already excited fans. Written and directed by Sukumar, the action thriller is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their production banner Mythri Movie Makers. Notably, the film marks Allu Arjun's third outing with Sukumar after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009).

Pushpa will release in Telugu with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Based on the red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sritej in key roles. The Allu Arjun-starrer will release in two parts, and the first has been titled Pushpa: The Rise.

The technical team of Pushpa includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, DOP Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editor Karthika Srinivas.

On a related note, Allu Arjun was previously seen in the 2021 blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will next be seen in Sukumar's #AA21 and Venu Sriram's Icon.