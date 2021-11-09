Is Rashmika Mandanna Missing Out Opportunities In Tollywood?

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is a busy bee these days. The actress is presently focusing on her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film's shoot has been wrapped up and the starlet is now awaiting the spy thriller's release, which will also decide her fate in the tinsel town. On the other hand, she also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, which is billed to be a highly promising project.

Down south, the diva has Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu starring Allu Arjun and Sharwanand in the lead roles respectively. Surprisingly, the two Telugu films were announced months back and the same has disheartened many, especially Rashmika's south fans. Apparently, the actress has not yet announced her upcoming projects in the south, which has disappointed many, who now wonder if she is missing out on opportunities in Tollywood despite having a biggie like Pushpa in the pipeline. Let us tell you that the Allu Arjun-starrer which is releasing in two parts is touted to be a highly promising project in the career of both the leading actors.

Well, the actress is also being compared to Pooja Hegde, whose hands are full with exciting south and Bollywood projects like Cirkus, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, #SSMB28 and Beast. It is also being said that the Tollywood filmmakers are zeroing in on the Maharshi actress, rather than choosing Rashmika for their respective projects.

On the flip side, Rashmika's previous Sandalwood and Kollywood projects were Pogaru and Sulthan respectively, which were released in the first half of 2021. Since then, the star has not announced any projects in the two industries as well. Though the reason behind the same is not known, seems like the actress does not wish to be occupied with multiple projects at a time when she is gearing up for the release of a number of biggies and also her Bollywood debut film, which needs more attention as of now.