Pushpa Trailer Featuring Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna To Be Out Today At 6.03 PM

The trailer of Pushpa will be finally out today (December 6) at 6.03 pm. Fans and followers of Icon Star Allu Arjun have been trending #PushpaTrailerDay on Twitter since morning to welcome the huge update of the year. Going by the glimpse, posters and songs released so far, looks like the trailer too is going to be high on thrills and spills.

The much-awaited trailer will give the audience a glimpse of what can be expected from the actor in the film. Rashmika Mandanna plays Arjun's love interest in the film, while Fahadh Faasil essays the main antagonist named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. Directed by Sukumar, the rural drama also features noted actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Sritej, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, Malavika Wales in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen shaking a leg with Allu Arjun for an item number, which is yet to be released by the makers.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will release on December 17 in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film will be out in two parts and the first instalment has been titled Pushpa The Rise.