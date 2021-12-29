Singer LV Revanth Gets Engaged, See Pics

LV Revanth, best known for crooning Baahubali: The Beginning's 'Manohari' got engaged to Anvitha on December 24 (Friday). The celebrated singer took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the intimate engagement ceremony.

Dressed in traditional attires, Revanth and Anvitha were all smiles as they posed together for the shutterbugs. He captioned the beautiful pictures as, "Happily engaged!! 24.12.21." Soon after uploading, the pictures went viral in no time. Several celebrities and netizens also extended their best wishes as they congratulated the couple through the picture-video sharing platform.

A trained classical singer, Revanth started his music career participating in various talent shows. After being runner-up of Super Singer 5 and 7, he took part in Indian Idol's 9th edition and emerged as the winner. Notably, he took part in the Hindi singing reality show at a time when he was already an established singer in Tollywood

So far, he has lent his voice to as many as 200 Telugu songs. His notable songs are 'Vey Vey Debbaku Debba (Rajanna), 'Chiranjeeva Chiranjeeva' (Badrinath), 'Manohari' (Baahubali: The Beginning), 'Telisaney Na Nuvvey' (Arjun Reddy), 'What the Life' (Geetha Govindam), 'Salaam Salaam' (Vijetha) and 'Evadu Evadu' (Premam) to name a few.

He previously crooned the title song of the 2021 film Seetimaarr starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia. Revanth has also sung a few Kannada songs including 'Saayare Sayya' (Coffee with my wife) and 'Manujadhama' (Rangageethagalu).