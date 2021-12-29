Shyam Singha Roy Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Witnesses A Downward Trend
One of the highly anticipated films of Nani, Shyam Singha Roy made it to the theatres on December 24 (Friday) amid much fanfare. Though the film started off its theatrical run on a high note and acquired impressive collections over the weekend, it witnessed an expected drop on Monday.
On Tuesday (day 5) too, the supernatural drama saw a downward trend as it garnered Rs 74 lakh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection Rs 14.19 crore (share). Shyam Singha Roy is said to have grossed Rs 24.10 crore. The film has been making impressive moolah from the Nizam region, where it collected Rs 38 lakh on day 5. With three more days remaining to enter the second weekend, SSR will have to lift itself up so as to have a steady collection hunt at the box office. On a related note, the worldwide collection of Shyam Singha Roy now stands at Rs 19.40 crore (Rs 35.45 crore gross).
Scroll down for Shyam Singha Roy's Day 5 Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Collections
Nizam:
Rs
38
lakh
Ceeded: Rs 9 lakh
Uttar Andhra: Rs 8 lakh
East: Rs 5 lakh
West: Rs 3 lakh
Guntur: Rs 4 lakh
Krishna: Rs 4 lakh
Nellore: Rs 3 lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 74 lakh
Shyam Singha Roy 5 Days Total Collections
Nizam:
Rs
7.28
crore
Ceeded: Rs 1.91 crore
Uttar Andhra: Rs 1.63 crore
East: Rs 73 lakh
West: Rs 60 lakh
Guntur: Rs 90 lakh
Krishna: Rs 68 lakh
Nellore: Rs 46 lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 14.19 crore (share)
Gross: Rs 24.10 crore
Ka+ROI: Rs 2.45 crore
Overseas: Rs 3.30 crore
Total WW: Rs 19.94 crore(Rs 35.45 crore~ gross)
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, SSR also features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in key roles. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation that features Nani in a double role.
On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundarniki and Dasara opposite Nazriya Nazim and Keerthy Suresh respectively.