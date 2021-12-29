    For Quick Alerts
      Shyam Singha Roy Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Witnesses A Downward Trend

      One of the highly anticipated films of Nani, Shyam Singha Roy made it to the theatres on December 24 (Friday) amid much fanfare. Though the film started off its theatrical run on a high note and acquired impressive collections over the weekend, it witnessed an expected drop on Monday.

      Shyam Singha Roy

      On Tuesday (day 5) too, the supernatural drama saw a downward trend as it garnered Rs 74 lakh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection Rs 14.19 crore (share). Shyam Singha Roy is said to have grossed Rs 24.10 crore. The film has been making impressive moolah from the Nizam region, where it collected Rs 38 lakh on day 5. With three more days remaining to enter the second weekend, SSR will have to lift itself up so as to have a steady collection hunt at the box office. On a related note, the worldwide collection of Shyam Singha Roy now stands at Rs 19.40 crore (Rs 35.45 crore gross).

      Scroll down for Shyam Singha Roy's Day 5 Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Collections

      Nizam: Rs 38 lakh
      Ceeded: Rs 9 lakh
      Uttar Andhra: Rs 8 lakh
      East: Rs 5 lakh
      West: Rs 3 lakh
      Guntur: Rs 4 lakh
      Krishna: Rs 4 lakh
      Nellore: Rs 3 lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 74 lakh

      Shyam Singha Roy 5 Days Total Collections

      Nizam: Rs 7.28 crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.91 crore
      Uttar Andhra: Rs 1.63 crore
      East: Rs 73 lakh
      West: Rs 60 lakh
      Guntur: Rs 90 lakh
      Krishna: Rs 68 lakh
      Nellore: Rs 46 lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 14.19 crore (share)
      Gross: Rs 24.10 crore
      Ka+ROI: Rs 2.45 crore
      Overseas: Rs 3.30 crore
      Total WW: Rs 19.94 crore(Rs 35.45 crore~ gross)

      Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, SSR also features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in key roles. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation that features Nani in a double role.

      On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundarniki and Dasara opposite Nazriya Nazim and Keerthy Suresh respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
