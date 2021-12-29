Shyam Singha Roy Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Witnesses A Downward Trend

One of the highly anticipated films of Nani, Shyam Singha Roy made it to the theatres on December 24 (Friday) amid much fanfare. Though the film started off its theatrical run on a high note and acquired impressive collections over the weekend, it witnessed an expected drop on Monday.

On Tuesday (day 5) too, the supernatural drama saw a downward trend as it garnered Rs 74 lakh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection Rs 14.19 crore (share). Shyam Singha Roy is said to have grossed Rs 24.10 crore. The film has been making impressive moolah from the Nizam region, where it collected Rs 38 lakh on day 5. With three more days remaining to enter the second weekend, SSR will have to lift itself up so as to have a steady collection hunt at the box office. On a related note, the worldwide collection of Shyam Singha Roy now stands at Rs 19.40 crore (Rs 35.45 crore gross).

Scroll down for Shyam Singha Roy's Day 5 Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Collections

Nizam: Rs 38 lakh

Ceeded: Rs 9 lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 8 lakh

East: Rs 5 lakh

West: Rs 3 lakh

Guntur: Rs 4 lakh

Krishna: Rs 4 lakh

Nellore: Rs 3 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 74 lakh

Shyam Singha Roy 5 Days Total Collections

Nizam: Rs 7.28 crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.91 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 1.63 crore

East: Rs 73 lakh

West: Rs 60 lakh

Guntur: Rs 90 lakh

Krishna: Rs 68 lakh

Nellore: Rs 46 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 14.19 crore (share)

Gross: Rs 24.10 crore

Ka+ROI: Rs 2.45 crore

Overseas: Rs 3.30 crore

Total WW: Rs 19.94 crore(Rs 35.45 crore~ gross)

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, SSR also features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in key roles. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation that features Nani in a double role.

On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundarniki and Dasara opposite Nazriya Nazim and Keerthy Suresh respectively.