Tollywood Drug Case: Tanish Appears Before Enforcement Directorate, Calls Allegations Baseless

On Friday (September 17), Tollywood actor and former Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant, Tanish appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the 2017 drug case. He was one of the 10 Tollywood celebrities who were summoned by the investigation agency. According to reports, he was questioned by the sleuths for nearly seven hours.

Reportedly, the ED had found his chats with drug peddler Calvin from 2016-17 and therefore he was summoned and interrogated accordingly. As per the latest report, Tanish shared that the peddler had organised promotional events for his films. He has also rubbished rumours about his involvement in the drug racket and added that he has not bought any drugs or transferred money for the same.

Post the interrogation, Tanish interacted with the media and stated all the allegations levelled against him are baseless and has no involvement in the drug scandal. He also shared that he has submitted his bank statements and other required documents. He said, "I have provided the required documents they asked me to bring. They haven't asked me to appear again."

After Tanish, Telugu actor Tarun will next appear before the ED on September 22.

Several Tollywood celebs have been appearing individually before the ED for interrogation since August 31. Celebs including Rakul Preet Singh, Puri Jagannadh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Charmee Kaur and Nandu have so far appeared before the investigation agency. Many of these personalities were previously questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team).

In 2017, the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department had busted a drug racket following the arrest of a three-member gang for allegedly peddling drugs. The ED took up the case in 2021 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.