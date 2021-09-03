Tollywood Drug Case: Rakul Preet Singh Appears Before ED In Hyderabad

Rakul Preet Singh on Friday (August 3) appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad, after being summoned in connection with the sensational Tollywood drug case. Reportedly, she has been summoned as a witness. A video of the actress appearing before the ED has also gone viral on social media. The Sarrainodu star can be seen dressed up casually as she moves towards the zonal office.

Well, on Thursday, actress Charmee Kaur was questioned for 8 hours about her financial transactions from the year 2015-17. Talking to the media the actress had said, "Whatever documents ED asked, I submitted them. From my side, I am fully cooperating with them. I will continue to cooperate with the investigators and be ready to give everything that the law wants. I can't speak anything further as the law doesn't allow me." (quotes from Times of India)

Also, director Puri Jagannadh appeared before the ED on August 31 in connection with the money laundering case in the drug trafficking and consumption scandal of 2017. According to reports, complying with their demand, he also submitted all his bank transaction details from 2015 till date.

As per Times of India, an ED source has stated, "We will verify the financial transactions done by the 12 Tollywood celebrities summoned. If we find any evidence of money laundering, they will be made accused otherwise they will be treated as witnesses."

The ED has also summoned celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tarun, and Nandu in connection with the drug racket exposed in July 2017. Many of these personalities were previously questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team).