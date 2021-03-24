Vakeel Saab Trailer: Massive Update Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Be Out On March 29

Get ready folks as one of the highly anticipated updates is all set to come out very soon. Wondering what we are talking about? One of Pawan Kalyan's highly talked about films, Vakeel Saab's trailer will be out on March 29.

Confirming the big news, the makers of the film Sri Venkateswara Creations' latest tweet read, "The Power Fire In Black-Blazer gets mightier! Witness it with #VakeelSaabTrailer on March 2️⃣9️⃣th."

Along with the tweet, the makers also unveiled a brand new poster of the film featuring the one and only Pawan Kalyan. Donning a black blazer, the actor looks dashing as ever. Well, with the announcement tweet going viral on social media, fans and followers, who call themselves Pawanists are now awaiting to witness the trailer of the film very soon.

Let us tell you that the Vakeel Saab team has already begun the promotional events. If reports are to be believed, the pre-release event of the film will be held in Hyderabad on April 3. Reportedly, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan will be gracing the big event.

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab will have a massive release on April 9. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, the makers were forced to push the release date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. For the uninitiated, the film marks Power Star's comeback in films after a 3-year-long break.

The courtroom drama is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has a huge cast including Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna.

