Chiranjeevi To Pawan Kalyan: I Want Our Family To Be The Kapoors Of The South

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi is actively promoting his upcoming theatrical release, Acharya, which is on pace to hit cinemas worldwide on the 29th of April. As a part of the promotional campaign, Chiranjeevi interacted with Times Of India, and he recalled one of the candid conversations he had with his actor brother Pawan Kalyan, where he implied that he wants his family to be the Kapoors of the South.

In his interaction with Times Of India, Chiranjeevi said "There was this one conversation I had with my brother Kalyan. The Kapoors are the big family in Hindi cinema. I wanted my family (Popularly referred to as the Mega family) to be the Kapoors of the South. Our family too had well-established actors like Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun and there was more young talent coming out."

Chiranjeevi had another interesting tidbit to share during his interaction as he said he felt humiliated when there was very little mention of South Indian cinema when he received the prestigious Nargis Dutt award for his 1988 theatrical feature, Rudraveena.

However, Chiranjeevi now implies that he is happy with the way South Indian cinema is erasing the regional cinema barrier at an astonishing pace. He is also proud about his son, Ram Charan, who recently scored a pan-India box office blockbuster with SS Rajamouli's larger-than-life action epic, RRR.

Chiranjeevi is sharing the screen with Charan for Acharya, a social drama directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and others in pivotal roles.