Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' Set to Redefine Socio-Fantasy Genre in Tollywood

In the bustling world of Tollywood, senior actors are stepping up their game, producing movies at a remarkable pace. Among these seasoned stars, Chiranjeevi shines brightly. Since his return to the film industry, he's been working tirelessly, managing to release two films annually. His latest venture, 'Vishwambhara,' is currently under production. Directed by the talented Mallidi Vashista, this movie falls into the socio-fantasy genre and carries high expectations.

The production of 'Vishwambhara' is noteworthy for its lavish budget, and is unprecedented in Chiranjeevi's illustrious career. The film's shooting kicked off this year with an action-packed sequence, followed by several scenes. Key portions featuring Chiranjeevi, Trisha, and other main cast members were shot in a renowned studio in Hyderabad. 'Vishwambhara' aims for a Pan-India release, incorporating actors from various languages to cater to a wider audience.

Interestingly, the film has roped in young Tollywood actors for significant roles. Leaks reveal that Raj Tarun and Naveen Chandra are part of this unique ensemble. In 'Vishwambhara,' Chiranjeevi's character has three sisters, with these young actors playing their partners. This dynamic promises to bring emotional drama scenes, especially between the brothers-in-law and the Megastar Chiranjeevi.

'Vishwambhara' is being produced under the banner of UV Creations. Trisha stars as the female lead alongside Surabhi and Isha Chawla in crucial roles. The music for the film is composed by Keeravani. With its release scheduled for January 10th, 'Vishwambhara' is set to be a festive treat for audiences during the upcoming Sankranti season.