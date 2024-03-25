Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' Set to Redefine Socio-Fantasy Genre in Tollywood

In
the
bustling
world
of
Tollywood,
senior
actors
are
stepping
up
their
game,
producing
movies
at
a
remarkable
pace.
Among
these
seasoned
stars,
Chiranjeevi
shines
brightly.
Since
his
return
to
the
film
industry,
he's
been
working
tirelessly,
managing
to
release
two
films
annually.
His
latest
venture,
'Vishwambhara,'
is
currently
under
production.
Directed
by
the
talented
Mallidi
Vashista,
this
movie
falls
into
the
socio-fantasy
genre
and
carries
high
expectations.
The
production
of
'Vishwambhara'
is
noteworthy
for
its
lavish
budget,
and
is
unprecedented
in
Chiranjeevi's
illustrious
career.
The
film's
shooting
kicked
off
this
year
with
an
action-packed
sequence,
followed
by
several
scenes.
Key
portions
featuring
Chiranjeevi,
Trisha,
and
other
main
cast
members
were
shot
in
a
renowned
studio
in
Hyderabad.
'Vishwambhara'
aims
for
a
Pan-India
release,
incorporating
actors
from
various
languages
to
cater
to
a
wider
audience.
Interestingly,
the
film
has
roped
in
young
Tollywood
actors
for
significant
roles.
Leaks
reveal
that
Raj
Tarun
and
Naveen
Chandra
are
part
of
this
unique
ensemble.
In
'Vishwambhara,'
Chiranjeevi's
character
has
three
sisters,
with
these
young
actors
playing
their
partners.
This
dynamic
promises
to
bring
emotional
drama
scenes,
especially
between
the
brothers-in-law
and
the
Megastar
Chiranjeevi.
'Vishwambhara' is
being
produced
under
the
banner
of
UV
Creations.
Trisha
stars
as
the
female
lead
alongside
Surabhi
and
Isha
Chawla
in
crucial
roles.
The
music
for
the
film
is
composed
by
Keeravani.
With
its
release
scheduled
for
January
10th,
'Vishwambhara'
is
set
to
be
a
festive
treat
for
audiences
during
the
upcoming
Sankranti
season.