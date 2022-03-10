Dooradrushti Foundation Got Appreciation And Donations From Hero Vijay Devarakonda

Dooradrushti Foundation is among the very few small-scale NGOs which is working for the wellness of society. Dooradrushti Foundation recently received appreciation and a hib contribution from the Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda who donated generously to the foundation. Dooradrushti Foundation is one of the very few independent NGOs to be recognized by such high-profile actors and celebrities, who were moved by the zeal and passion of Dileep Kumar Kandula in aiding the society stay firm to the group.

Chiranjeevi, Bobby, Mythri Movie Makers Welcome Shruti Haasan On Board For Mega154

Dooradrushti Foundation operates on a very different ideology of not burdening the donators and asking them for a very minuscule amount that everyone can pay. Dileep Kumar Kandula envisioned this idea a few years back when he noticed that people were ready to donate money but were always reluctant on seeing fixed amounts and high demands. DOORa Drushti foundation is an abbreviation for "Donate only one rupee." It means that any donator can donate one rupee and register their contribution in helping shape a better life for financially devastated, homeless people.

Dileep Kumar Kandula pondered on this idea for a very long time and then decided to make it public. He was astonished to see such a heartwarming response as people soon began donating to the cause. While the number of donations is increasing with time, the Dooradrushti Foundation aims to have a consistent donator base of at least 100,000 to help make a long-lasting impact in society. Still, his resolve hasn't dwindled a bit, and Dileep Kumar Kandula still works to raise money for the foundation. Amidst the first and second wave of the pandemic, Dooradrushti Foundation received a lot of appraise from Sonu Sood for their invaluable contribution in helping the often ignored section of society get access to ration, shelter, and medicines.

Ananya Panday Seems To Be Living Her Best Life On Liger Sets As She Posts Pictures Of Herself Having Fun

Explaining the cause, Dileep Kumar Kandula says, " One rupee may be an insignificant amount for many but that small contribution has built and improved the lives of many people. I understand that not everyone can make generous donations every day or week, but donating a single rupee is affordable for a large chunk of society. I thank Vijay Devarakonda for his generosity and support to increase the awareness of Dooradrushti Foundation and donating an amount of 10,000 which will resuscitate the livelihood of someone struggling to make ends meet."