Kajal Aggarwal's Husband Gautam Kitchlu Confirms The Actress's Pregnancy, See Post

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress has been making headlines after the rumours regarding her pregnancy started doing rounds. Interestingly, the actress's husband Gautam Kitchlu has finally put an end to the speculations and confirmed that they are expecting their first child, with a social media post on New Year's Day.

Gautam Kitchlu took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of wife Kajal Aggarwal, with a special caption and the smiley of a pregnant lady. "Here's looking at you 2022 🤰🏻🙌🏻," he captioned the post. The good news has left the fans of the popular actress totally excited.

On Friday, Kajal Aggarwal had sparked pregnancy rumours once again after she shared a click with husband Gautam Kitchlu on her official Instagram handle. The actress's baby bump was clearly visible in the picture, in which she was seen in a gorgeous bottle green sequenced gown. "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam ❤️ Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)," Kajal Aggarwal captioned her post.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai, in October 2020. It was a love marriage for the couple, who were introduced to each other by some common friends, almost a decade back.

Coming to the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in the highly anticipated project Acharya, in which she shares the screen with megastar Chiranjeevi once again. In Tamil, the actress is playing the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Hey Sinamika. The movie also features Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari as the other protagonists. Kajal has reportedly opted out from the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Shankar project Indian 2, owing to her pregnancy.