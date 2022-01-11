Keerthy Suresh Tests COVID-19 Positive, Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh informed her fans and followers on Tuesday (January 11) that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued online, the actress revealed that she is currently in isolation and 'under safe care'.

She wrote, "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested."

She further urged her fans and followers to get vaccinated if they haven't yet. Sharing that she hopes for a speedy recovery, Keerthy wrote, "If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccine at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon. Love, Keerthy Suresh."

As soon as she shared about her diagnosis, fans and followers of the starlet flooded the comment section with special messages and good wishes.

A few days back, the actress' Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-star Mahesh Babu had also tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately owing to his diagnosis, he couldn't attend the funeral of his elder brother, Ramesh Babu, who passed away on Saturday (January 8) following a liver-related ailment.

Coming back to Keerthy, the actress has a slate of promising projects lined up including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bhola Shankar alongside Chiranjeevi and Dasara with Nani. Her upcoming Tamil and Malayalam films are Saani Kaayidham with Selvaraghavan and Vaashi with Tovino Thomas respectively.