Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Ghattamaneni Passes Away

Ramesh Babu Ghattamaneni, the elder brother of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, passed away. As per reports, the former actor-turned-producer who breathed his last on Saturday (January 8, 2022) evening, was battling liver-related illness for a very long time. Ramesh Babu is the eldest son of yesteryear superstar Krishna and his first wife, Indira Devi.

Reportedly, Ramesh Babu suffered a sudden illness on Saturday evening and was rushed to the Asian Institute Of Gastroenterology. But, the actor-producer succumbed to his illness on his way to the hospital. According to the sources close to the hospital, Ramesh Babu Ghattameni was bought dead. He is survived by his wife Mrudula Ghattamaneni, son Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, and daughter Bharathi Gattamaneni.

Ramesh Babu Ghattameni, who was born as the eldest son of Krishna and Indira Devi, had made his acting debut with the 1974-released film Alluri Seetharama Raju. He had played prominent roles in about 15 films before retiring from acting in 1997. Ramesh Babu later ventured into film production under his home banner Krishna Productions Private Ltd. under which he produced several films including Arjun and Athidi, featuring his younger brother Mahesh Babu.