KGF Chapter 2 Madness: 19-yr-old Walks 145 KMs, Sleeps On Footpath To Watch KGF 2 In Kolkata

A shade under three weeks ago, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram charan's RRR entered the coveted Rs 10 crores gross club in West Bengal. Today, 14th April, Bengali cinema welcomed the second installment of the much celebrated KGF franchise - KGF Chapter 2. Incidentally, an ardent fan of Yash had walked around 145 kilometers to watch KGF 2 at a cinema hall in Kolkata. Here is a look at this exciting story.

A 19-year-old fan of Yash from West Bengal walked all the way from Nadia District, West Bengal to Kolkata to watch today's morning show of KGF 2 at Navina Cinema Hall in Kolkata.

The said individual had reportedly slept on a footpath right beside the Navina Cinema Hall in Kolkata last night and then woke up, bought a ticket to watch KGF 2 today morning, and experienced the action thriller on the big screen. He revealed that he had watched KGF Chapter 1 around 20 times and adds that he is a huge fan of Yash. He was visibly excited about watching KGF 2.

This ecstatic story just goes on to show the kind of anticipation KGF 2 had built not just in South India, but also in the majority of the pockets in the Northern part of the country.

KGF 2 is a heavy duty action thriller featuring Yash in the central role. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and it is one of the much-hyped pan-India biggies of 2022. The film had earlier registered the highest advance bookings for any Indian film in the Hindi theatrical belt as the advances amounted to a whopping Rs 39 crores nett. The film caters to the masses. has opened to decent reviews.