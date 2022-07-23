Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Bond With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Post Divorce

Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines on the internet. Well, both the superstars from Bollywood and Tollywood have shared some of their personal stories, which left viewers amazed. Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress has gone through a difficult phase of her life. For the unversed, she got divorced from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya last year.

Recently, in conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about her equation with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya post divorce. Notably, when Karan Johar referred to Naga Chaitanya as her 'husband', Samantha immediately corrected KJo and said that it is 'ex-husband'.

Karan asked the Jaanu actress if they are amicable. Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now." However, she later added, "but it may be some time in the future."

Let us tell you, Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke the stereotype by opening up about her separation on social media. She was highly trolled for her statements. While speaking about trolling, Samantha said, "So, I couldn't really complain about it because I chose that path, I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And, when the separation happened, I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers which I didn't at that point of time. I think I came out of it okay, better than okay."

Samantha further said that her life has been hard but it is good now. The separation has made her stronger than she has ever been. She even refuted the reports of taking Rs 250 Crore alimony and joked about the same.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films, she will next be seen in Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and Kushi.