Mahesh Babu Tests Positive For COVID-19; Celebs Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar has tested positive for COVID-19. The health update was revealed by the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor himself, with a social media post on January 6, Thursday. In his post, Mahesh Babu revealed that he has very mild symptoms, and has isolated himself at his home.

"To all my fans and well-wishers. Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love," reads Mahesh Babu's Twitter post.

Check out the post here:

Several renowned celebs of the Telugu and South Indian film industry, including Jr NTR, wished Mahesh Babu a speedy recovery on social media. "Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers," wrote Jr NTR on Mahesh Babu's Twitter post.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery sir. Get well soon," wrote the Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Prasuram Petla. "Get well sooon," wrote Rakul Preet Singh who wished the superstar a speedy recovery.

To the unversed, Mahesh Babu was in Dubai for the last few days, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham Krishna and Sitara Ghattamaneni. The actor celebrated the New Year with his family in Dubai, before heading back to Hyderabad. As per the reports, Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar, who was also in Dubai has also contracted with the virus.