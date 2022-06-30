Pakka Commercial Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Know About Gopichand-Raashi Khanna's Courtroom Drama!

Actor Gopichand is ready to sizzle at the box office after a very long time. He has teamed up with director Maruthi, known for his quirky kind of films that are loaded with fun for this entertainer titled Pakka Commercial. In this court drama action drama, Gopichand is paired along with actress Raashi Khanna.

The movie, produced jointly by Allu Aravind's GA2 Pictures and UV Creations, was released across the world on July 1 amid heavy expectations. Although the film was earlier slated for a release on October 1, 2021, owing to the pandemic and lined up releases of big-budget films, the makers chose to open it in cinemas this Friday.

Fans of the actor and filmgoers who have watched the film already have shared their opinion on Pakka Commercial. Read the tweets here

In Pakka Commercial, Gopichand and Raashi Khanna both played the role of lawyers. Gopichand's character in the film is known for winning every case he takes up and is a total sucker for money. Raashi Khanna brought out her comic side to the fore for this role she played in the film as a lawyer who approaches court for a silly reason. She joins Gopichand as his junior lawyer. Sathyaraj, who played Gopichand's father in the film, too, is seen as a lawyer.

The movie marks the third collaboration of the lead stars Gopichand and Raashi Khanna after Jil in the year 2015 and Oxygen in 2017. Raashi Khanna and director Maruthi have come together for the second time for Pakka Commercial after Prati Roju Pandage in the year 2019.

Pakka Commercial has cinematography rendered by Karm Chawla and SB Uddhav edited the film.

Sathayraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, Saptagiri, Viva Harsha, Vijayalalita, Kiran Talasila, Ramana Reddy and others were present in the film. Pakka Commercial's digital streaming rights were acquired by Netflix and Aha.