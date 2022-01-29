Pushpa Fever: Cricketer Mahedi Hasan Goes The Allu Arjun Way To Celebrate His Wicket

Every bit of Allu Arjun's Pushpa is becoming a trendsetter nowadays. The film has proved to be a true cult for this generation. Not only fans but also actors and cricketers have been enacting Allu Arjun's Pushpa style.

As the songs and the Pushpa style becomes viral on social media, the list of cricketers following the trend is getting longer. Famous cricket personalities like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Surya Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, David Warner, and many more have seen imitating Pushpa style. Bangladeshi bowler Nazmul Islam was also seen celebrating a dismissal in Allu Arjun's way, and now yet another cricketer from Bangladesh, all-rounder Mahedi Hasan is seen imitating one of Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Oo Antava' on the ground after taking a wicket. It is wonderful to see that not only Allu Arjun's look or hook steps but normal dance steps are also getting into a trend now.

It is incredible to see such a tremendous craze for a movie that is continuously achieving great success every week. Even after releasing on OTT, the fans are going crazy to watch the movie in theaters to get into the vibes. The film has broken all the records at the box office. It is about to join the Rs 100 crore club for its Hindi version, whereas it has already crossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. So, it would be exciting to see what heights the movie is yet to achieve in the coming months.