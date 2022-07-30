Ramarao on Duty OTT Release Date and Time: Ravi Teja's Film To Be Streamed On SonyLIV?

Massraja
Ravi
Teja's
latest
action
entertainer
Ramarao
On
Duty
opened
all
over
the
world
on
July
29
at
the
theatres.
The
movie,
which
showcased
Ravi
Teja
in
a
stylish
avatar
in
the
role
of
a
civil
servant
has
turned
out
to
be
a
disappointment,
according
to
the
fans
and
film
buffs.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Sarath
Mandava.
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
are
said
to
be
bagged
by
SonyLIV.
The
film,
which
was
set
to
release
on
the
OTT
platform
after
eight
weeks
of
the
theatrical
run,
might
now
premiere
earlier
than
scheduled,
owing
to
its
flop
talk.
The
producers
of
the
film
are
yet
to
announce
the
same
and
are
said
to
be
holding
talks
with
other
OTT
platforms
to
sell
the
film
for
a
better
deal.
However,
an
official
confirmation
of
the
same
is
awaited.
In
Ramarao
On
Duty,
actresses
Rajisha
Vijayan
and
Divyansha
Kaushik
played
the
two
female
leads.
Nassar,
Naresh,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
and
Krishna
Chaitanya
are
among
other
actors
who
played
important
roles
in
the
film.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Sri
Lakshmi
Venkateswara
Cinemas
in
association
with
Ravi
Teja's
RT
Team
works.
Sam
CS
scored
the
film's
soundtrack
and
Sathyan
Sooryan
cranked
the
camera.
Praveen
KL
edited
the
film
which
also
stars
actor
Venu
Thottempudi
in
a
pivotal
role,
in
his
comeback.