      Sarkaru Vari Paata Closing Collection Worldwide: Mahesh Babu's Film Recovers 93% and Ends Up As Above Average!

      Sarakaru Vaari Paata is a film that will be remembered forever by the fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie, which was released amid stupendous expectations and humongous fanfare, misfired at the box office irrespective of shining in a few parts.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Remains Above Average!

      Directed by Parasuram, the mass action entertainer depicted Mahesh Babu in a brand new mass image. The movie is kind of a token of appreciation that Parasuram has for his favourite actor- Mahesh Babu.

      While it is completely unknown how Parasuram convinced Mahesh Babu for the role of a moneylender in the USA, he succeeded in transforming the actor like never before. Mahesh Babu sizzled on the silver screen in this new avatar.

      Mahesh Babu undoubtedly dished out a feast for his fans with Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the form of his looks, styling, dialogues, dance, and portrayal. The actor won accolades for his performance as Mahesh in the film. His dance moves especially, have shocked and thrilled the fans.

      Truth be told, a talent like Keerthy Suresh, was wasted. She merely has nothing to do. In the second half of the film, Keerthy was reduced to a mandatory prop.

      The music scored by Thaman was a hit albeit he was ridiculed for the background score composed for the film. The two songs- 'Kalavathi' and 'Ma Ma Mahesha' are chartbusters.

      Let us take a look at Sarkaru Vaari Paata closing collection worldwide:

      According to the trade reports, Mahesh Babu's film made a 93% recovery.

      Nizam: Rs 33.70 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 11.75 Crore
      UA: Rs 12.85 Crore
      East: Rs 8.67 Crore
      West: Rs 5.99 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 8.77 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 5.98 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 3.69 Crore

      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total Collection: Rs 91.40 Crore (Rs 137.15 Crore Gross)

      Karnataka + Rest Of India: Rs 7.30 Crore
      Overseas: Rs 13.80 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 112.50 Crore (Rs 185 Crore Gross)

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-Release Business - Rs 120.00 Crore
      Loss - Rs 7.50 Crore

      Final Verdict: Above Average

      Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya, Samuthirakani, Sathyam Rajesh, and Subbaraju among others played notable roles in the film.

      Mythri Movie Makers produced the film in association with 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu's own GMB Entertainment. The movie had a worldwide release on May 12.

      R Madhi cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Marthand K Venkatesh.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2022
