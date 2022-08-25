Sita Ramam Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Love Story Continues To Impress Cinegoers!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, Sita Ramam, a periodic love story set against the backdrop of the Indian army is continuing to win the appreciation of moviegoers. Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is touted as a decent love story with a heavy emotional weight and justified climax.

The movie finished a complete two weeks at the box office despite several other releases. The shows are running to full occupancy and there are many repeat viewers. The performances of Dulquer, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna along with the supporting cast are met with great reviews. Music for the film composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar is sensational and takes the cake for elevating the film's theme and narration coupled with stunning visuals. The songs are topping the charts on music shows and FM Radio stations.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 19 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 7.97 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.70 Crore

UA: Rs 2.97 Crore

East: Rs 1.68 Crore

West: Rs 1.10 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.34 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.53 Crore

Nellore: Rs 74 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 19.03 Crore (Rs 33.75 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.30 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 6.90 Crore

OS - Rs 6.30 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 34.53 Crore (Rs 69.80 Crore Gross)

The movie was produced by Swapna Dutt and Vyjayanthi Movies. PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna worked as the film's cinematographers and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited Sita Ramam. The movie stars Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Tharun Bhascker, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, and Prakash Raj among others in important roles.