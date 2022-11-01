Hanu Raghavapudi, Director of Sita Ramam To Narrate A Story To Jr NTR Very Soon?

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who scored a massive hit with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is all set to work on his next with great confidence. Hanu Raghavapudi is now rumoured to have secured a slot with none other than Jr NTR, to discuss a film together.

According to the Tollywood insiders, the Nani-starrer Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gaadha director has prepared a commercial entertainer story that suits the top league actors. He chose to narrate the script to Jr NTR, who just got back to India from Japan, after a whirlwind tour on the occasion of RRR's Japanese release.

If things go as per plans, the director, who made his directorial debut with Andala Rakshasi, will narrate a story to which the actor is probably in this week. If Jr NTR likes the idea, there might be another film for the actor in his schedule. By now, fans of the actor are impatient over his next film's delay. This news came as a positive relief to them.

Meanwhile, the music sessions of NTR 30 with Koratala Siva and Anirudh Ravichander are going to begin at the end of November. NTR has asked Siva to rework the film's script and suggested a few changes before they could go on set. On the other hand, the actor committed to Uppena director Buchi Babu to star in a sports-based drama. NTR is also set to work with Prashanth Neel for NTR 31, the director of KGF 1 & 2, who is currently filming Salaar with Prabhas. The first-look poster of NTR 31 was also unveiled on May 20, marking the birthday of Jr NTR.