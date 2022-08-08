Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Picks Up Pace!

Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial periodic romantic drama Sita Ramam is picking up pace at the box office. The movie was released on August 5 to positive word-of-mouth and has been gaining strength over the weekend. Now Sita Ramam is playing in more theatres with a high number of shows.

Dulquer's direct Telugu film after Mahanati is a solid example of his expanding fan base in the south region and his performance from the latest is being appreciated. The periodic drama is set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and has references to several films which have been entwined with a love story for the fresh factor.

Check out the details of Sita Ramam 3 Days Box Office collections worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 2.54 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 65 Lakh

UA: Rs 85 Lakh

East: Rs 56 Lakh

West: Rs 40 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 47 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 50 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 23 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 6.20 Crore (Rs 11.65 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 60 Lakh

Other Languages - Rs 1.55 Crore

OS - Rs 2.80 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 11.15 Crore (Rs 22.20 Crore Gross)

Here are the details of Sita Ramam 3 Days box office Collection from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Day 1: Rs 1.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.08 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.62 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 6.20 Crore (Rs 11.65 Crore Gross)

Sita Ramam is about Indian Army lieutenant Ram and his secret admirer Sita AKA Princess Noorjahan. A Pakistani patriotic youth, Afreen, played by Rashmika, sets out on a journey to look for Sita and deliver the last letter to Ram.

Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies have produced the film jointly. PS Vinod and Shreyaas' cinematography is eye-catching and the music by Vishal Chandrasekhar is soul-stirring, enhancing the experience of this romantic saga. The movie is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.