India
      Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Picks Up Pace!

      Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial periodic romantic drama Sita Ramam is picking up pace at the box office. The movie was released on August 5 to positive word-of-mouth and has been gaining strength over the weekend. Now Sita Ramam is playing in more theatres with a high number of shows.

      Dulquer's direct Telugu film after Mahanati is a solid example of his expanding fan base in the south region and his performance from the latest is being appreciated. The periodic drama is set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and has references to several films which have been entwined with a love story for the fresh factor.

      Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection

      Check out the details of Sita Ramam 3 Days Box Office collections worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 2.54 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 65 Lakh
      UA: Rs 85 Lakh
      East: Rs 56 Lakh
      West: Rs 40 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 47 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 50 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 23 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 6.20 Crore (Rs 11.65 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 60 Lakh
      Other Languages - Rs 1.55 Crore
      OS - Rs 2.80 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 11.15 Crore (Rs 22.20 Crore Gross)

      Here are the details of Sita Ramam 3 Days box office Collection from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

      Day 1: Rs 1.50 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 2.08 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 2.62 Crore
      AP-TG Total: Rs 6.20 Crore (Rs 11.65 Crore Gross)

      Sita Ramam is about Indian Army lieutenant Ram and his secret admirer Sita AKA Princess Noorjahan. A Pakistani patriotic youth, Afreen, played by Rashmika, sets out on a journey to look for Sita and deliver the last letter to Ram.

      Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection

      Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies have produced the film jointly. PS Vinod and Shreyaas' cinematography is eye-catching and the music by Vishal Chandrasekhar is soul-stirring, enhancing the experience of this romantic saga. The movie is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

      Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 11:15 [IST]
