    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Warrior Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni-Krithi Shetty's Action Drama Heads Towards Flop!

      By
      |

      Energetic star Ram Pothineni has made his Kollywood debut with director N Lingusamy's heavy cop action drama titled The Warrior. The movie was shot as a bilingual and was released amidst huge fanfare and expectations. The Warrior opened with a great response on its release day at the theatres. However, the movie did not sustain enthusiasm at the box office over the weekend.

      The Warrior Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Despite being a stylish action film, copuled with impeccable performances from the lead actors, the movie fell flat due to the regular cop-villain drama and poor narration. Adding to it, the story has a predictable plot, which quite didn't impress the fans. The Warrior movie sure has some moments of its own and shined at a few points; has foot-thumping songs.

      The Warriorr Movie's total worldwide collection on Day 4 is as follows:

      The Warrior Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Nizam: Rs 4.71 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 2.56 Crore
      UA: Rs 2.06 Crore
      East: Rs 1.12 Crore
      West: Rs 1.03 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.76 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 80 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 55 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 14.59 Crore (Rs 22.45 Crore Gross)
      KA+ ROI: Rs 80 Lakh
      Other States: Rs 55 Lakh
      Tamil Nadu - Rs 82 Lakh(estimated)
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 16.76 Crore (Rs 28.00 Crore Gross)

      Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad scored the film's soundtrack, and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Dialogues of the film were penned by Sai Madhav Burra in Telugu, and Brinda Sarathy in Tamil. Cinematography was rendered by Sujith Vaassudev for Warriorr.

      The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 18, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X