Did Vishwak Sen Shell Out Rs 1 Crore Toward Settlement With Actor-Producer-Director Arjun Sarja? Deets Inside

Tollywood's
youngster
Vishwak
Sen
has
carved
a
niche
for
himself
in
the
Telugu
industry
by
making
independent
movies.
He
hit
the
headlines
recently
for
walking
out
of
a
project
conceived
by
Action
King
Arjun
Sarja.
Vishwak
Sen
Arjun
Sarja
Arjun,
who
wanted
to
launch
his
daughter
Aishwarya
Arjun
in
Tollywood
has
roped
in
Vishwak
Sen
for
the
film's
lead
role.
He
himself
wanted
to
produce
and
direct
the
movie.
All
things
were
good
and
smooth
even
after
the
official
puja
ceremony.
Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan
attended
the
formal
event.
Days
before
the
film's
first
schedule
was
supposed
to
begin,
Vishwak
Sen
walked
out
of
the
project
by
not
responding
to
calls
and
messages
from
the
production
unit.
Arjun
Sarja
then
called
for
a
press
meet
to
address
the
issue
and
made
allegations
about
Vishwak
Sen's
committment
and
attitude.
Vishwak
Sen
Arjun
movie
According
to
Arjun,
"Vishwak
Sen
was
very
friendly
in
the
beginning
and
agreed
to
the
film's
script.
However,
whenever
the
unit
prepared
shooting
schedule
and
approached
him,
he
asked
for
postponement.
We
have
postponed
the
filming
schedule
thrice
before.
Vishwak
suggested
a
few
changes
in
the
script
and
the
production
team
heeded.
However,
the
actor
consistently
tried
to
avoid
taking
part
in
the
film's
shooting,
creating
a
major
loss
to
us.
His
behaviour
has
hurt
me
and
my
unit."
Vishwak
Sen
stated
that
he
respects
Arjun
Sarja
a
lot
and
was
also
interested
in
the
script.
"I
suggested
a
few
changes
and
still
was
not
confident
about
going
to
the
set
without
the
conviction.
I
only
asked
for
some
more
time."
On
the
other
hand,
while
Arjun
went
ahead
to
press
legal
charges
on
Vishwak
Sen
for
his
alleged
unprofessionalism,
the
Tollywood
industry
bigwigs
have
tried
to
settle
the
scores
between
the
senior
actor-producer
and
the
young
hero.
As
part
of
it,
it
was
reportedly
learned
that
Vishwak
Sen
was
asked
to
pay
Rs
1
Crore
toward
the
settlement.
Reportedly,
Vishwak
Sen
was
upset
about
the
same
but
had
to
shell
out
the
amount
in
order
to
put
an
end
to
this
issue.
