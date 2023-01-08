Richest South Indian Actresses 2023: Nayanthara, Tamannaah, & Anushka Top The List. Check Out Here

Nayanthara

Without a doubt, Nayanthara, who recently became a mother to twin boys Uyir and Ulagam with her husband Vignesh Shivan emerged as the highest-paid female actress in the south-Indian industries. The 38-year-old actress reportedly charges over Rs 10 Crore per project. She is all set to debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan- Atlee's Jawan. Her net worth is calculated at about Rs 165 Crore.

Tamannaah

Referred to as Milky Beauty, Tamannaah has been in the industry for a long time and is in a place where she can call the shots. The 33-year-old Punjabi ladki's net worth was valued at around Rs 110 Crore. She is unmarried and has her hands full.

Anushka Shetty

The 41-year-old Baahubali actress, who is quite popular throughout India is one of the top league actors in Tamil and Telugu industries. She worked with all the superstars of Tamil and Telugu industries. The actress, who is popular for her films alongside Prabhas has a net worth of about Rs 100 Crore.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is one of the actresses who got offered the first-class movies of 2022 with sky-high budgets and top actors. However, although she ruled the roost for over three years, the 32-year-old actress is struggling for success and pinned her hopes on SSMB 28. Her net worth is about Rs 50 Crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The petite 35-year-old actress enjoys a huge and crazy fan following across the south-Indian industries. She is set to enthrall viewers and fans with her upcoming release Shaakuntalam on February 17. The self-made star, who got separated from actor husband Naga Chaitanya is valued up to Rs 89 Crore.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Coorgi beauty is a fitness freak and is dubbed the national crush. Within a very short span of her career, Pushpa Raj's Srivalli managed to grab attention as well as several Bollywood projects, while being all 26 years. She amassed a fortune worth Rs 28 Crore and more.