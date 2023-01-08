Richest South Indian Actresses 2023: Nayanthara, Tamannaah, & Anushka Top The List. Check Out Here

Putting
aside
the
age-old
debate
of
the
male-dominated
society
that
translates
into
the
film
industry
as
well,
several
female
lead
actors
and
women
in
the
film
industry
have
come
out
and
made
comments
on
wage
disparity.
Needless
to
say,
things
have
remained
as
they
were
but
for
some
actresses,
who
broke
the
glass
ceiling
and
get
things
done
on
their
whims
and
fancies,
fate
smiled
back.
Take
a
look
at
the
lady
superstars
of
the
south-Indian
film
industries,
who
work
across
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
industries.
Most
of
the
south-Indian
actresses
are
now
part
of
prestigious
Bollywood
projects,
and
they
are
surely
on
top
of
their
game.
Nayanthara
Without
a
doubt,
Nayanthara,
who
recently
became
a
mother
to
twin
boys
Uyir
and
Ulagam
with
her
husband
Vignesh
Shivan
emerged
as
the
highest-paid
female
actress
in
the
south-Indian
industries.
The
38-year-old
actress
reportedly
charges
over
Rs
10
Crore
per
project.
She
is
all
set
to
debut
in
Bollywood
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan-
Atlee's
Jawan.
Her
net
worth
is
calculated
at
about
Rs
165
Crore.
Tamannaah
Referred
to
as
Milky
Beauty,
Tamannaah
has
been
in
the
industry
for
a
long
time
and
is
in
a
place
where
she
can
call
the
shots.
The
33-year-old
Punjabi
ladki's
net
worth
was
valued
at
around
Rs
110
Crore.
She
is
unmarried
and
has
her
hands
full.
Anushka
Shetty
The
41-year-old
Baahubali
actress,
who
is
quite
popular
throughout
India
is
one
of
the
top
league
actors
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
industries.
She
worked
with
all
the
superstars
of
Tamil
and
Telugu
industries.
The
actress,
who
is
popular
for
her
films
alongside
Prabhas
has
a
net
worth
of
about
Rs
100
Crore.
Pooja
Hegde
Pooja
Hegde
is
one
of
the
actresses
who
got
offered
the
first-class
movies
of
2022
with
sky-high
budgets
and
top
actors.
However,
although
she
ruled
the
roost
for
over
three
years,
the
32-year-old
actress
is
struggling
for
success
and
pinned
her
hopes
on
SSMB
28.
Her
net
worth
is
about
Rs
50
Crore.
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
The
petite
35-year-old
actress
enjoys
a
huge
and
crazy
fan
following
across
the
south-Indian
industries.
She
is
set
to
enthrall
viewers
and
fans
with
her
upcoming
release
Shaakuntalam
on
February
17.
The
self-made
star,
who
got
separated
from
actor
husband
Naga
Chaitanya
is
valued
up
to
Rs
89
Crore.
Rashmika
Mandanna
The
Coorgi
beauty
is
a
fitness
freak
and
is
dubbed
the
national
crush.
Within
a
very
short
span
of
her
career,
Pushpa
Raj's
Srivalli
managed
to
grab
attention
as
well
as
several
Bollywood
projects,
while
being
all
26
years.
She
amassed
a
fortune
worth
Rs
28
Crore
and
more.