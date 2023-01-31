Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Knot With Her Childhood Friend, A Resort Owner From Kerala? Deets Inside!

National
award
winner,
actress
Keerthy
Suresh
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
of
late.
Her
alleged
wedding
rumours
are
going
viral
on
the
internet,
and
everyday
there
is
an
interesting
piece
of
information
to
add
to
it.
The
actress,
who
is
raising
the
temperature
through
her
photos
on
social
media
handles
is
reportedly
ready
for
marriage
and
information
about
her
alleged
boyfriend
is
one
of
the
most
looked-up
articles
by
netizens.
Keerthy
Suresh
Photo
Credit:
Internet
According
to
a
couple
of
entertainment
websites,
the
'Mahanati'
actress
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
her
childhood
friend,
who
is
a
Malayalee.
Reports
claimed
that
Keerthy
Suresh
has
been
in
love
for
over
13
years,
and
her
boyfriend
runs
a
resort
in
Kerala.
The
duo
are
friends
from
school.
However,
in
what
can
be
called
as
a
twist
in
the
tale,
Keerthy
Suresh
herself
rubbished
the
reports
and
reportedly
brushed
off
these
wedding
rumours.
She
has
been
working
with
passion
and
is
keen
on
doing
more
good
films.
Marriage
is
not
on
the
cards
right
now,
Keerthy
Suresh
stated,
according
to
the
sources.
Keerthy
Suresh
Photo
Credit:
Internet
On
the
professional
front,
Keerthy
Suresh
is
very
busy,
and
her
kitty
is
almost
full
for
the
entire
year.
She
will
next
be
seen
in
debut
director
Srikanth
Odela's
'Dasara',
in
which
she
was
paired
opposite
Nani
as
a
female
lead.
In
addition,
she
is
also
playing
the
role
of
megastar
Chiranjeevi's
sister
in
'Bholaa
Shankar'
directed
by
Meher
Ramesh.
Keerthy
also
finished
shooting
for
a
film
opposite
Udhayanidhi
Stalin
in
Tamil,
which
is
in
the
post-production
phase.
Jayam
Ravi's
'Siren'
and
another
film
titled
'Revolver
Rita'
have
Keerthi
Suresh
in
the
female
lead
roles
as
well.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 12:49 [IST]